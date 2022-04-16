Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

BWEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 99,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,020. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

