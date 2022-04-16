Brokerages Anticipate Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 350,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $519,780,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

