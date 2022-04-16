Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. Investar posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 5,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

