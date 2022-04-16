Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 497,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

