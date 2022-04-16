British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $4,117,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

