Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.65.

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

