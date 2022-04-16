Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

BRDCY opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

