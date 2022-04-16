Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

