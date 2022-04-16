Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Braskem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

BAK opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Braskem has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

