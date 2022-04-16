BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

BP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 8,472,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,641,234. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.