Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

BOUYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

