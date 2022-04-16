Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.25 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,189. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

