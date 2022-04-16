boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.25) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.16.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

