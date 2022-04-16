Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

NASDAQ BNSO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Bonso Electronics International has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.