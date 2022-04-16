Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.50. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

