Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.20.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

