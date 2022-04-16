Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.70

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.70 and traded as high as C$58.76. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.02, with a volume of 109,763 shares trading hands.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.83.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.