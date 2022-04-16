Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $364.32

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.32 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 414.06 ($5.40). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.28), with a volume of 24,741 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.60. The stock has a market cap of £330.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

