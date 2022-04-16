Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $364.32

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.32 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 414.06 ($5.40). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.28), with a volume of 24,741 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.60. The stock has a market cap of £330.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)
Featured Articles
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.