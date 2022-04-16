Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 738.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

