Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $615.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.40 million and $615.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,602,786 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

