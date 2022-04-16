BLink Reaches Market Cap of $827,436.96 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $827,436.96 and approximately $437.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00034974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00105196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

