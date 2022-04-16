BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 43.4% in March

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 130.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 319,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 69,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of HYT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 333,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,139. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

