BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $18,535.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00200056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007962 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006301 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005259 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002543 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

