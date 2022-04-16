Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. 3,445,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.
Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BFARF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.