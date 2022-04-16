BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $751,222.62 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 8% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,575,987 coins and its circulating supply is 5,364,533 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

