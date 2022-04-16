Bitcoin Zero Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded up 80.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $35,173.61 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.39 or 0.07493202 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.01 or 0.99818983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042226 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

