Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $92.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $85.91 or 0.00212567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.95 or 0.00853528 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024710 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,033,658 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

