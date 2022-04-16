Bitcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.66 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $40,170.87 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $763.78 billion and $16.66 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00847510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,013,350 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

