Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.09 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $35.53 or 0.00088454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $622.28 million and $10.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00357045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006387 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

