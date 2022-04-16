Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $154,770.50 and $2,093.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011787 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00234309 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

