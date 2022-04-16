BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $13,450.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,177.15 or 1.00022050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

