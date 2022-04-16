BioPassport Token Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $68.08 million and $3.63 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00035029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00105890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

