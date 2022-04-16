BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $197.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $218.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2,382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

