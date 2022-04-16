Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.30. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 33,812 shares.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. Research analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

