BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

