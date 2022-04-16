Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price objective on the stock.

BYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.41) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,628.75 ($21.22).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,163 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.93).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

