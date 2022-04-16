Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shares Up 1.1%

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.52). 18,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 118,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.59 million and a P/E ratio of 61.36.

In related news, insider Charles James John Lewinton bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,994 ($6,507.69).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

