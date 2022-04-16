BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Announces Earnings Results

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 436,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 460.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 280,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 105,032 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 290,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 97,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

