BENQI Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.52 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. BENQI has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $10.52 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.77 or 0.07549475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.22 or 0.99694691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00052926 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

