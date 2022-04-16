Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. 16,348,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,554. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

