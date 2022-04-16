Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 13,753 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $103.97. 8,510,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

