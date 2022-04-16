Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. 24,566,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,043,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

