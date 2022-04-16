Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,152,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.