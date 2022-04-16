Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.95. 55,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

