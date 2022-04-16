Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,373 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.