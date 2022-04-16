Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 5,531 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 1,917,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

