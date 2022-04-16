Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.