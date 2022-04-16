Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.98 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,208,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

