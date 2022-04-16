Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Beacon has a total market cap of $684,085.35 and $18,387.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

