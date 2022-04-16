Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

